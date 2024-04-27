Hyderabad: DCA seizes medicines being sold at overpriced rate

Published Date - 27 April 2024

Hyderabad: The drug inspectors from Telangana State Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) have seized a large stock of syrups and two antibiotic ointments that were being retailed at an overpriced rate, more than the ceiling price fixed by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA).

The DCA found that the manufacturing company of the syrup had increased the MRP of the drug by more than 10 percent in the last 12 months, thus violating the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013. The product ‘Sodium Picosulfate Oral Solution BP’ sold under the brand name ‘Supralax Syrup’ is a non-scheduled formulation as per the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.

The DCA teams also seized overpriced antibiotic ointments Bact-Q Ointment 5gm and Mupiheal Ointment 5gm, which are price control as per the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.

The manufacture Digital Vision from Himachal Pradesh of Bact-Q Ointment 5gm was charing Rs 16.38 more than the MRP while Mupiheal Ointment, manufactured by Healing Pharma, Vadodar, Gujarat, was charging Rs 29.40 more than the MRP.

According to the order, no manufacturer should increase the maximum retail price of the drug more than ten percent of maximum retail price during preceding twelve months, DCA said.

The DCA also seized Ayurvedic medicines Rumalaya Liniment that claimed treat ‘Rheumatism’ (inflammation, stiffness, and pain in the joints or muscles) and Bringaraj Choornam for claiming to treat fever, PileBan Cream, (Beclomethasone Dipropionate, Phenylephrine HCl and Lignocaine HCl Cream), an allopathic formulaton, for claiming to treat piles.