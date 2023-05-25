Hyderabad: Four member gang involved in theft of motorcycles arrested

Ibrahimpatnam police recovered two motorcycles, seven mobile phones and 70 grams of ganja from them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:20 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Ibrahimpatnam police recovered two motorcycles, seven mobile phones and 70 grams of ganja from them

Hyderabad: A four member gang who were allegedly involved in theft of motorcycles and mobile phones was arrested by the Ibrahimpatnam police on Thursday. The police recovered two motorcycles, seven mobile phones and 70 grams of ganja from them.

The arrested persons are Bonkuru alias Gannu (22), Korra Sarath Kumar (21), Boya Sudhakar (22) and R Venkatesh Rathod (22).

According to the police, the four members got addicted to marijuana and to arrange money to buy it went around stealing mobile phones from persons who were asleep near the house and also took away two motorcycles after breaking open the lock.

During vehicle checking the police caught them at BDL Ibrahimpatnam road.