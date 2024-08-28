Drugs sold disguised as Ayurvedic medicine in Telangana says TGANB

The ganja or opium laced products packed as medicines are sold through online platforms to the consumers. The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau who got a tip off about such products being sold through online platforms, ordered a few of them and sent them to the laboratory

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 28 August 2024, 06:49 PM

Representational image

Hyderabad: Seeking to stay a step ahead of the law enforcement agencies, criminals scout for newer methodologies to keep up with their activities. And now, those involved in drug smuggling have come up with a different modus operandi – supplying the drugs after labelling them as Ayurvedic medicine.

The ganja or opium laced products packed as medicines are sold through online platforms to the consumers. The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau who got a tip off about such products being sold through online platforms, ordered a few of them and sent them to the laboratory.

“On examination, it was found the product contained certain banned drugs. We have identified more than two dozen such companies who are listing the products on the online platforms where the drug is sold in retail or bulk,” said a senior official of TSANB.

In fact, a couple of weeks ago, a senior official of the TSANB went to Uttar Pradesh where most of these companies are located and had a discussion with the local authorities there.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was also informed about the developments. Due to the efforts, a company involved in manufacture of the products in UP was closed down.

The Narcotics Bureau officials found that the products were manufactured at big companies and marketed through online platforms. The police had registered a case in the city about the development against the companies, the courier partners and other persons linked to the manufacture and supply chain.

The main target of the ganja and opium laced products are the youngsters who are placing orders for the products through the website and making online payments.

“It escaped attention because it was marketed as a medicinal product. However, on suspicion we sourced it, then examined the ingredients and found it contained different drugs like cannabis or opium,” said the official.