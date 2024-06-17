Drunk driving checks: Cyberabad traffic police book 349 drivers on Saturday, Sunday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 June 2024, 07:58 PM

Hyderabad: As many as 349 cases of drunk driving were booked by the Cyberabad Traffic Police on Saturday and Sunday.

A majority of the offenders who were caught during the course of drunk and drive checks were from Gachibowli, Madhapur, Shamshabad, Balanagar, Rajendranagar, Raidurgam and Miyapur, Cyberabad Traffic Police said.

“Drunk driving and driving by unauthorized persons have been major causes of road accidents and fatalities in Cyberabad. Hence, we have been taking stringent legal action against such violators,” a senior official from the Cyberabad Traffic Wing, said.

Regular drunk driving checks with huge police deployment are being taken up, the official said adding, “We are also conducting mega drunken driving checks with staff from two or three police stations.

This has led to a fall in the number of road accidents in recent times.

“Persons who cause fatal accidents, particularly under drunken conditions, are being booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder as per section 304 part II of the Indian Penal Code which would result in the imprisonment of up to 10 years. Also, persons who knowingly allow or accompany drunk drivers are also being prosecuted for abetting the crime,” the official said.