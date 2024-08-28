Drunk man thrashed for misbehaving with women in Jagtial

Enraged over his behaviour, the local people beat him up severely, following which he fell unconscious

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 August 2024, 08:21 PM

Jagtial: A man, allegedly in an inebriated condition, was thrashed by the local people for misbehaving with women in Jagtial town on Tuesday night.

Ramesh allegedly misbehaved with women in the Annapurna chowk locality. Enraged over his behaviour, the local people beat him up severely, following which he fell unconscious. Though the local people called a 108 ambulance, it could not reach the spot following which the police rushed to the spot and shifted him to hospital in their vehicle.