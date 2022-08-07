Drunk youth with petrol bottle attempting to meet Bandi Sanjay detained

Yadadri-Bhongir: A drunk youth tried to reach BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on the dias during the latter’s function at Bhudhan Pochampally here on Sunday, creating tension among the BJP cadres. The youth was carrying a petrol bottle and tried to make his way on to the dias, before the party leaders stopped him and handed over him to the police for necessary action.

Sanjay was attending the National Handloom Day celebrations held at Bhudhan Pochampally in the district on Sunday. While he was addressing the meeting, a youth, who was later identified as Srihari from Madava Nagar in the town, made vain effort to reach the dias with a petrol bottle. The BJP leaders, who were present at the stairs of the dias, caught him after seeing petrol bottle tucked under his shirt and handed over him to the police. He was found in drunken condition at the time.

The police shifted the youth to the police station and launched an investigation. It is learnt that a youth was also received serious injuries when he set ablaze himself at a meeting attended by then BJP state president G Kishan Reddy at Nalgonda in 2016.