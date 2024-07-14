Bandi promises to develop Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar promised to develop Karimnagar town on all fronts by get funds sanctioned from the Centre.

Pointing out that the corporators had seven more months, he asked them to debate on public issues and prepare a comprehensive plan for development of the town.

He said he would not hesitate to talk with Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and local MLA Gangula Kamalakar for implementation of the plan.

Addressing corporators who felicitated him here on Sunday, Sanjay said Rs 934 crore was sanctioned to Karimnagar under the Smart city programme.

The corporation had already got Rs.765 crore while Rs.176 crore was pending. The State’s matching grant of Rs.100 crore was yet to be received, he said, adding that he would ensure that the funds pending from the Centre were sanctioned.

He also told corporators to remember that the union government would not give funds directly without the State government’s proposal and its share.