Bandi asks Rahul Gandhi to visit Osmania University

"I am challenging Rahul Gandhi, who is talking about unemployment spreading like an epidemic in BJP-ruled States, to visit Osmania University and convince youths, who have been waiting for employment. Do you have the guts to visit Osmania University?" he asked.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 July 2024, 03:59 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: Accusing Congress party of deceiving the unemployed youths of Telangana, union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay dared Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi to visit Osmania University and talk to unemployed youth.

Sanjay, who moved a resolution thanking the people of Telangana for sending eight MPs to the Parliament and helping the BJP to form the government at the centre for the third consecutive term at the State executive meeting on Friday, said the Congress which had been targeting the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre on the issue of unemployment should first fulfil the promises made to the youths of Telangana.

Coming down heavily on the Congress government, the senior BJP leader alleged that the Revanth Reddy government failed to provide employment to youths in the last seven months. On the other hand Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately after coming to power released the Kisan Samman Nidhi amount to farmers and increased the minimum support price, he said.

Stating that the increase in poll percentage in the State during the Lok Sabha polls was an indication that the people of Telangana were extending support to the BJP, he asked party cadres to work hard to bring the party to power in next elections. “People of Telangana have more trust in Modi than Congress,”he said.