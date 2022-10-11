Dry ganja worth Rs 10 lakh seized in Mahabubabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:34 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

Mahabubabad SP Sharath Chandra Pawar at press conference in Maripeda PS on Tuesday.

Mahabubabad: Maripeda police seized 100 kgs of dry ganja worth Rs 10 lakh during a vehicle checkup near Maripeda Bangla in the district on Monday, said SP Sharath Chandra Pawar.

Addressing a press conference at Maripeda police station on Tuesday, he said four accused in the case including the lorry owner were absconding. The police seized the lorry used for transportation of the banned substance, he added.

“On receiving specific information about smuggling of ganja, our police team was conducting searches near the Kakatiya Kalathoranam at the Maripeda Bangla. Meanwhile, three men were seen fleeing after stopping a lorry near the BPCL petrol bunk on seeing the police. Though the police chased them, they managed to get away,” the SP said, adding that the police had found a special chamber in the undercarriage of the lorry.

During the ensuing search, the police found 20 packets of dry ganja weighing 100 kg hidden in the chamber. After verifying the records of the ownership with the RTO authorities, it was found that the lorry was owned by Mahipal Pachala of Jodhpur of Rajasthan.

The SP has appreciated CI N Sagar, SI Pavan Kumar, and their team members for seizing the dry ganja.