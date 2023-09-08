DSC to be held from November 20

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:12 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

Hyderabad: The DSC examination to recruit 5,089 teacher vacancies in government and local body schools in Telangana, will be conducted from November 20 to 30. The examinations will be conducted in the computer-based mode.

The School Education department has notified 5,089 teacher vacancies, which will be recruited through the DSC. Candidates can apply on the website http://www.schooledu.telangana.gov.in/ from September 20. The last date to pay the application fee is October 20 and application must be submitted on or before October 21.

More details will be available on the website from September 15.