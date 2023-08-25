Friday, Aug 25, 2023
Home | Hyderabad | Telangana Teacher Recruitment Finance Department Nod To Fill 5089 Vacant Posts

Telangana Teacher Recruitment: Finance department nod to fill 5,089 vacant posts

The teacher recruitment will be carried out through Departmental Selection Committee (DSC).

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 05:22 PM, Fri - 25 August 23
Telangana Teacher Recruitment: Finance department nod to fill 5,089 vacant posts

Hyderabad: The state finance department on Friday has accorded the permission for filling up of 5,089 vacant teacher posts in various categories under the control of Driector of School Education. The recruitment will be carried out through Departmental Selection Committee (DSC).

The number of vacant posts are as follows:

School Assistant (SA) – 1,739 posts

Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) -2575 posts

Language Pandit- 611 posts

Pysical Education Teacher (PET)- 164 posts

Finance Department

Government Order (GO) from the state finance department for filling up of vacant teacher positions.

Finance Department 2

Related News

Latest News