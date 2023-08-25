Telangana Teacher Recruitment: Finance department nod to fill 5,089 vacant posts

The teacher recruitment will be carried out through Departmental Selection Committee (DSC).

05:22 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Hyderabad: The state finance department on Friday has accorded the permission for filling up of 5,089 vacant teacher posts in various categories under the control of Driector of School Education. The recruitment will be carried out through Departmental Selection Committee (DSC).

The number of vacant posts are as follows:

School Assistant (SA) – 1,739 posts

Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) -2575 posts

Language Pandit- 611 posts

Pysical Education Teacher (PET)- 164 posts