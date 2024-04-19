Dubai International Airport resumes some operations, but no operations for connecting flights

Dubai: Air traffic at Dubai International (DXB) has begun to resume after an unprecedented storm hit the country last Tuesday. However, only the flights reaching Dubai as the final destination are allowed, while the onward connecting flights still remain suspended. Every day hundreds of Telugu NRIs and their families travel to North America and Europe and other parts of the world through Dubai Airport.

The Dubai International Airport urged travellers not to come to the terminal for outbound flights before confirming their flight status, as it said the access to the terminal was “strictly limited” to guests with confirmed departures. Dubai Airports on Friday extended the temporary limiting of inbound flights to Dubai International (DXB) airport due to operational challenges in the aftermath of torrential rains.

“Dubai Airports is endeavouring to do its best to support passengers at Dubai International impacted by travel delays due to the recent unprecedented weather conditions the UAE experienced. However, due to the ongoing disruption, and to assist the effectiveness of recovery, DXB is temporarily limiting the number of inbound flights from 12 pm on April 19 for 48 hours. Departures will continue to operate,” said the statement on Friday afternoon.

Around 1,244 flights were cancelled in the first two days after the torrential rains. Many inbound flights have been cancelled due to operational challenges at the airport, according to reports. Earlier, Emirates also suspended check-in for all customers in its network travelling with onward connections through Dubai until 2359hrs [GMT] on April 19 to support operations recovery from the recent bad weather at its Dubai hub.

Passengers already in Dubai and in transit will continue to be processed for their flights, it said. Air India has also announced cancellation of its flights to and from Dubai due to continued operational disruptions at Dubai Airport. “We are doing our best to get affected customers on their way by re-accommodating them on flights as soon as operations resume. Customers booked on our flights with valid tickets for travel till April 21, 2024 will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling and full refunds for cancellation,” the airlines posted on X.

Indian Embassy, Abu Dhabi, has issued an advisory for passengers travelling to or transiting through Dubai International Airport.