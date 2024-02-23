Telangana youth forced to fight in Russia-Ukraine war

The 23-year-old man is one among a few Indian youth, who are in the Russia-Ukraine war zone after being duped by agents in the guise of providing security guard jobs

By S. Sandeep Kumar Updated On - 23 February 2024, 08:40 PM

Syed Sufiyan while working at Dubai Airport. (File Pic)

Narayanpet: In a small house at Hafizkhanpet beside Maheswari theatre, family members of 23-year-old Syed Sufiyan are worried a lot and keep praying to the almighty for his wellbeing. It has been over 20 days since Sufiyan communicated with them from Russia.

“In the last SMS, he just extended his wishes and since then there has been no SMS or call from him. We are all tensed up,” says Mohd Salman, younger brother of Sufiyan. At present, Salman is driving an auto-rickshaw in Pune to eke out his livelihood.

Sufiyan was working as a helper in the packing section at Dubai airport, when he reportedly came in online contact with Faizal Khan, an agent in Dubai. He reportedly promised Sufiyan a security guard job in Russia and said he needed to undergo some physical training to get the job.

After visiting his parents, Sufiyan left for Chennai on December 17 and then reached Dubai before flying to Russia.

Initially, he was made to undergo training for about a week and was permitted to talk with his family members. After the training, he was deployed in the war zone close to the Ukraine border, says Salman.

“We appeal to the Indian Embassy in Russia to get them out of the war zone and provide some shelter in Moscow till Sufiyan is allowed to fly back to India,” Salman pleads.

The worst part is Sufiyan’s father Syed Zahoor, a cab driver and mother Nasin Bhanu, who is differently-abled, are unaware of his plight in the war torn Russia. Fearing that they might not be able to take the shock, the family members told the elderly couple that Sufiyan was duped by agent but was safe with his friends.

The relatives are so desperate that they were requesting the reporter to tweet the whole issue tagging union Ministers Amit Shah and S. Jaishankar so that Sufiyan’s plight is brought to their attention and efforts made to bring him back to India.