Dubai Airport expects 35 lakh travellers during Eid holidays

Anticipating a surge during the Eid Holidays, the Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest airport, is bracing to handle over 35 lakh outbound travellers

Jeddah: There is an increasing rush of Indian expatriates in the Gulf region traveling back home for holidays as the summer school break coincides with the upcoming six-day-long Eid al-Adha holidays.

Most Telangana NRIs and their families are preparing to travel home and packing their luggage for the vacation.

Anticipating a surge during the Eid Holidays, the Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest airport, is bracing to handle over 35 lakh outbound travellers, mainly for the Indian subcontinent who are expected to fly in or out of it.

Each day, about two lakh travellers are expected to fly in or out in the next two weeks, according to Dubai Airport officials. June 23, a Saturday, is projected to be particularly bustling with over a lakh passengers alone to depart from Dubai with a lion’s share of the travelers flying out on Emirates Airlines.

On July 2, the incoming passenger traffic will be at its highest, with Dubai Airport expected to welcome a record-breaking 3 lakh passengers.

The Airport authorities urged travellers to use their airline’s online check-in facilities when available, check the weight of luggage and not to carry power banks to speed up processing time.

Major cities like Riyadh, Jeddah, Kuwait, Doha, Muscat and Manama are also witnessing heavy rush of summer holiday travellers where airports are bracing for heavy holiday rush.

In most airlines, ticket prices soared over 300 per cent for direct flights for Hyderabad and other routes in the Southern part of the country, according to travel agents.