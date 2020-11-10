Dubbak Debacle: Congress tells cadre not to get disheartened

TPCC official spokesperson Dasoju Sravan thanked the people who voted for Congress in the by-election

Hyderabad: TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar has asked the party cadre not to get disheartened and encouraged them to work hard with the 2023 elections as the new target.

In a statement here on Tuesday, he said the party will continue with its fight against the “anti-people’s” policies of the State and Central governments.

“Both the TRS and BJP raked up unnecessary issues and successfully diverted the attention of the voters from real issues that plague Dubbak,” he said. He further attributed the victory of M Raghunandan Rao of BJP to the sympathy of the voters as he had already lost the Dubbak elections twice in 2014 and then again in 2018. “They just wanted to give him a chance,” he noted.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference, TPCC official spokesperson Dasoju Sravan thanked the people who voted for Congress in the by-election. “The result is a slap on the face of TRS. The winning chances of TRS diminished the day the government forced the Mallanna Sagar oustees from their homes,” he said. He reiterated the party’s allegation that the BJP had spread fake news about Congress candidate Cheruku Srinivas Reddy getting ready to join TRS just before voting day, hurting Congress party’s winning chances drastically.

