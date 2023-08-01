Dulquer Salmaan joins hands with Venky Atluri for ‘Lucky Bhaskar’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:37 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

Hyderabad: Dulquer Salmaan has become a huge star across different languages. The young Malayalam actor has become one of the best actors of current generation at pan-India level. Post the blockbuster result of his last outing, ‘Sita Ramam’, the sensational actor has decided to join hands with Venky Atluri for his next pan-India film.

Venky has delivered a big blockbuster ‘Sir/Vaathi’, with Dhanush. The movie propelled his reputation as a filmmaker with huge social responsibility. He delivered a major success at box-office taking him to pan-India level as a creative professional. Many film lovers waited for the announcement of his next.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are producing the film on their respective banners Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. They have produced ‘Sir/Vaathi’, previously. Srikara Studios is presenting the film, which is said to be set on a huge scale with Dulquer Salmaan on board and Venky is said to be again touching something unique.

In their announcement, the makers have categorised it as “An Ordinary Man’s Ascent to Unbelievable Heights!” Now, they have disclosed the title of the film – ‘Lucky Bhaskar’. The impetus of this creative collaboration is majorly on creating a spectacle for movie-lovers to have a great experience at theatres, stated the makers.

National Award-winning GV Prakash Kumar, who composed chartbuster album for ‘Sir/Vaathi’ is composing music for the film. Another National Award winner, Navin Nooli is handling the editing. More details are to be announced by the makers, soon.