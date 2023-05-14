Dulquer Salmaan announces his next film with Venky Atluri and Sithara Entertainment

Venky Atluri who delivered a blockbuster with Dhanush recently with the film Sir, has now decided to make a film with Dulquer Salmaan.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:17 PM, Sun - 14 May 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Dulquer Salmaan made his Telugu debut (direct film) with Mahanati under the direction of Nag Ashwin and the production of Swapna Cinema and Vyjayanthi Movies. His second film in Telugu, Sita Ramam was also under the same production. Both films are blockbusters at the box office and also received national acclaim.

Besides the success of his Telugu movies, Dulquer Salmaan is loved by the Telugu audience. Tollywood has become his second home after Mollywood. So Dulquer Salmaan signed another film in Telugu and an official announcement was made on that today.

Venky Atluri who delivered a blockbuster with Kollywood actor Dhanush recently with the film Sir, has now decided to make a film with Dulquer Salmaan. Naga Vamsi who produced ‘Sir’ is making this film also under the production of Sithara Entertainments. It looks like the duo of Venky Atluri and Naga Vamsi are picking the other language heroes who are loved in Telugu too and are making bilingual movies. Since Dhanush is a Tamil hero, Sir was made bilingual, in Telugu and Tamil. Now with Dulquer Salmaan being a Malayalam hero, this upcoming film is expected to have a bilingual approach again, in Telugu and Malayalam.

This Dulquer Salmaan film was announced today without any revelation of the other cast and crew details. The makers said that the film will begin production in October and will have its release in Summer 2024.

– Kiran