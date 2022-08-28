Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur’s ‘Sita Ramam’ to release in Hindi on September 2

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:56 PM, Sun - 28 August 22

Sita Ramam marked the first hit in Telugu Film Industry after a while since RRR. Along with Telugu, the period romance drama was also released in Tamil and Malayalam on the same day.

After enjoying tremendous success in the South, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur-starrer ‘Sita Ramam’ is all set to release in Hindi on September 2.

Jayantilal Gada’s Pen Studio has taken up the onus of releasing the Hindi version of the film. The film’s creators, “Vyjayanthi Movies,” have also made an official announcement. Taking to Twitter, Vyjayanthi Movies tweeted, “#SitaRamam to amaze in Hindi, Grand Release On Sep 2nd.”

Written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Sita Ramam is a soulful love story set in the early 1960s. The film also stars Rashmika Mandhana, along with Tharun Bhascker, Prakash Raj, Sumanth, Bhumika, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vennela Kishore and others in prominent roles. The music of the film is composed by Vishal Chandrashekar.