Durand Cup 2022: Hyderabad FC rally to beat Chennayin FC

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:27 PM, Fri - 26 August 22

Hyderabad FC players celebrate a goal in their match against Chennaiyin FC, on Friday. Hyderabad FC rallied from a goal down to register their second win of the Durand Cup beating Chennaiyin FC 3-1 HFC equalised in the 55th minute through skipper Victor after CFC's Senegalese defender Fallou Diagne cleared Spaniard Javier Siverio's header with his hand.

Hyderabad: Reigning Indian Super League champions Hyderabad FC rallied from a goal down to register their second win of the Durand Cup beating Chennaiyin FC 3-1 at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal on Friday.

For Hyderabad FC, Bartholomew Ogbeche scored a brace (64th and 74 minute) while Brazilian defensive-midfielder Joao Victor (55th minute) converted from the spot after CFC had taken the lead courtesy a goal from captain Anirudh Thapa (42nd minute) just before the half time.

Also Read Hyderabad trio complete Ironman 140.6 triathlon

Chennai began the first half brightly and maintained possession in the midfield, which created openings, with Thapa dominating all around. The CFC wing-backs and wingers played high up the pitch, something that made the HFC players defend for most of the half. CFC took the lead through a stunning goal from Thapa, after midfielder Sajal Bag played it long, spotting the former’s run inside the box.

Thapa then finished delicately by taking the shot off balance, stunning HFC custodian Lakshmikant Kattimani. The second half saw Hyderabad making a comeback with the introduction of Ogbeche. HFC equalised in the 55th minute through skipper Victor after CFC’s Senegalese defender Fallou Diagne cleared Spaniard Javier Siverio’s header with his hand.