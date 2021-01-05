E-learning start-up Widhya now part of T-Hub

Widhya is an e-learning platform for students to get industrial experience without having to work at a company

Hyderabad: Mahindra University’s e-Hub incubated e-learning start-up Widhya is now a part of T-Hub, Asia’s largest innovation, and start-up ecosystem. Widhya is an e-learning platform for students to get industrial experience without having to work at a company. It partners with various organisations, takes projects from them, and puts it out for its learners to solve, the university said in a press release.

Set up by two college roommates, who had graduated in 2018 from the BTech programme at Mahindra University, Widhya was born out of the need to undertake industrial training of choice, irrespective of the background or specialisation.

Rahul Arulkumaran (Computer Science & Engineering) and Rishabh Singh (Electrical and Electronics Engineering) came up with the idea and conducted offline trials to validate the product and found that it was the need of the hour. Both the founders had plans of doing their masters. However, with the Covid-19 pandemic, the duo realised it to be the time for developing the product and decided to postpone their masters’ plans.

They got their online Minimum Viable Product out in March 2020 and were in private beta testing until October 1. Till October they had just 679 users but since then have more than 7,000 users, out of which more than 40 per cent were active each month.

“Over 500 students have already received internship experiences through Widhya and other partner startups. We are now launching a new programme ‘Winternship Programme’, a tech internship programme with over 5,000 learners expected to participate, in January. One of the main reasons for our popularity is that we are India’s first real-time Gamified e-Learning platform,” said Rahul Arulkumaran, CEO & Co-Founder, Widhya.

