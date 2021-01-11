E-Summit at IIT-Hyderabad from Jan 22

The event is also intended at providing more insights of the business world to attendees. It will be centered on the theme ‘A Pragmatic Advent’.

By | Published: 8:26 pm

Sangareddy: Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) E-Cell is organising ‘E-Summit 2021 – a three-day Pragmatic Advent’ from January 22 to 24. One of the biggest Entrepreneurship Conclaves in India, E-Summit 2021 aims to inspire and educate students, corporates inclined towards entrepreneurship and encourage entrepreneurs to manage bigger risks.

The event is also intended at providing more insights of the business world to attendees. It will be centered on the theme ‘A Pragmatic Advent’. A series of talks and panel discussions have been scheduled to delve deeper into the idea of innovation and what a startup needs to flourish in the market.

The E-Cell has initiated an outreach that covered more than 1,00,000 people. Over 100+ startups are expected to participate in this event.

Highlighting the unique aspects of ‘E-Summit 2021’, Vaibhav Kumar, Head – E-Cell, IIT-H, said ‘E-Summit 2021’ would witness a completely new perspective of ideas and solutions. This year was full of unprecedented events, and the global pandemic had affected every domain of work alike. It would be interesting to know how different industries came out to cope with such a scenario, what sorts of new opportunities had opened up, and what should be the plan for the coming years to achieve ‘A Pragmatic Advent’, he added.

As part of the summit, a ‘Campus Ambassador Programme’ will be launched, providing students with an opportunity to be more closely associated with the event. Campus Ambassador will be the first contact between E-Summit and his/her college. In this role, students will have the opportunity to build their skills, get internship opportunities, official certificate, win exciting gifts and event passes, chance to organise events and a chance to interact with speakers and entrepreneurs.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .