EAM Jaishankar wishes Bosnian govt, people on their National Day

By ANI Published Date - 1 March 2024, 06:02 PM

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar greeted the government and people of Bosnia & Herzegovina on the occasion of their national day on Friday.

Sharing a video of engagements between India and Bosnia & Herzegovina on social media platform X, Jaishankar posted, “Greetings to FM @DinoKonakovic and the Government and people of Bosnia & Herzegovina on their National Day.” “Committed to further deepen our friendly ties,” he added.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1763426948867309699?s=20

President Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the ambassadors and high commissioners of Ireland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Armenia, Malaysia, Mali and the Marshall Islands.

Kevin Kelly was recently named the Irish ambassador to India while Haris Hrle was named the envoy of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Vahagn Afyan was appointed as the ambassador of the Republic of Armenia, Brigadier General Felix Diallo was named the envoy from the Republic of Mali, Alexander Carter Bing as ambassador of the Republic of the Marshall Islands and Muzafar Shah Bin Mustafa was named the envoy of Malaysia.

The Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina recently visited the national capital to take part in the Raisina Dialogue 2024, which took place from February 21-23.

The Bosnian Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic received a warm welcome on his arrival in New Delhi.

Taking to X, a Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson posted about their arrival, stating, “#RaisinaDialogue2024! Warm welcome to FM @DominiqueHasler of Liechtenstein, FM @DinoKonakovic of Bosnia and Herzegovina and FM @elinavaltonen of Finland.” Raisina Dialogue is India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community.The ninth edition of Raisina Dialogue was organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was the chief guest and keynote speaker at the 9th Raisina Dialogue.

Ministers, National Security Advisors, senior officials and representatives of industry, technology, finance and other sectors from more than 100 nations participated in the calendar event in the national capital.