Early Trends: TDP leads in 35 seats, Janasena in 3, BJP in 1, YSR Congress in 10

By PTI Updated On - 4 June 2024, 09:53 AM

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is leading in 35 assembly seats, its NDA partner Janasena in three, BJP in one and ruling YSR Congress in 10 of the total 175 segments as per the early trends put out by the Election Commission on Tuesday.

According to the EC website, TDP is leading in 13, Janasena in four and YSRCP in two Lok Sabha seats out of the total 25 segments.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is leading in Pulivendula by 1,888 votes in Pulivendula assembly constituency over his TDP rival Ravi after the first round.

AP BJP chief D Purandeswari is leading by 22,010 votes in Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha seat over her YSRCP rival G Srinivas.

TDP leader Nara Lokesh is ahead of his YSRCP rival M Lavanya by over 4,000 votes in Mangalagiri Assembly seat.

Andhra Pradesh went to polls on May 13 for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats.