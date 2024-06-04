Hyderabad: Kishan Reddy offers prayer at Bhagyalakshmi temple

By PTI Updated On - 4 June 2024, 09:27 AM

Hyderabad: Ahead of counting of votes for 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy offered prayers at Sri Bhagyalakshmi temple at historic Charminar here.

Addressing reporters, Reddy exuded confidence that the saffron party would win double digit seats in Telangana and also form government at the Centre for the third term.

Elections for the Lok Sabha were held on May 13 in Telangana.