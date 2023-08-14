Earthquake of 3.2 magnitude felt in Kutch near India-Pak border

The earthquake was recorded at 8:47 a.m. with its epicenter situated in the vicinity of the BSF war memorial.

By IANS Published Date - 12:48 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

Kutch: An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude was felt across Gujarat’s Kutch district near the International Border with Pakistan on Monday.

According to official sources, the earthquake was recorded at 8:47 a.m. with its epicenter situated in the vicinity of the BSF war memorial, just beyond the India Bridge, within the Khavda region of the district.

Reports from the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) reveal that the earthquake originated at a depth of 15 km and had its epicenter approximately 20 km north-northwest of Khavda.

The ISR, recognised for its diligent tracking of seismic events, remains at the forefront of monitoring and analyzing the earth’s movements in the region.

This seismic activity followed a similar incident on July 3, when a 3.4 magnitude tremor was felt in the town of Rapar. The epicenter of this earthquake was situated merely a few kilometers away from Chobari village. It was this very village that had borne the brunt of the devastating earthquake that struck the region in 2001.