Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hits Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi

The tremors were felt around 4.07 pm and the quake's depth was at 10 km, it said.

By ANI Published Date - 07:50 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Ri Bhoi: An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi district on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology said.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on 08-10-2023, 16:07:46 IST, Lat: 25.78 & Long: 92.06, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Ri Bhoi, Meghalaya, India,” the National Center for Seismology said on X (formerly Twitter).

Further information is awaited.

Last week, a quake of magnitude 5.2 struck the northeastern state’s North Garo Hills district.