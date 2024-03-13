Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 jolts Afghanistan

In the Asian country, the tremors were felt at 20:54:10 IST, at a depth of 146 km.

By ANI Published Date - 13 March 2024, 10:20 PM

Kabul: An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology reported.

In a post on X, the NCS wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 13-03-2024, 20:54:10 IST, Lat: 36.28 & Long: 70.25, Depth: 146 Km, Region: Afghanistan” No reports of material damage or casualties have surfaced yet.

Further details are awaited.