Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, NCR

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake reported from Afghanistan.

By ANI Updated On - 11 January 2024, 04:39 PM

New Delhi: Earthquake tremors were felt in parts of Delhi and National Capital Region on Thursday afternoon. A 6.1 magnitude earthquake reported from Afghanistan.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 11-01-2024, 14:50:24 IST, Lat: 36.48 & Long: 70.45, Depth: 220 Km ,Location: Afghanistan,” National Center for Seismology tweeted. According to the US Geological Survey, the quake of magnitude 6.4 Ritcher stuck at a depth of 206.6 km 44 km SSW of Jurm in Afghanistanat 2:50 pm today.

More details are awaited.