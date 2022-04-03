East Coast Railway begins issuing blankets in trains

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:59 PM, Sun - 3 April 22

Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division of East Coast Railway on Sunday began issuing linen in trains in a phased manner.

It started with train No. 22847/22848 Visakhapatnam- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus- Visakhapatnam (Via Raipur) weekly train on the day and the supply of bedrolls will be made available in all other trains which will take few more days to resume, because it needs to mobilize all the force, including labour and machines.

However, passengers travelling in AC coaches could buy disposable bedroll kits from stations as per their needs.

The Indian Railways had suspended supplying linen, blankets and curtains inside the trains in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19, as a precautionary measure in March 2020. Now, it has decided to restore the facility.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy said that the entire machinery is on the job to provide this facility in all Visakhapatnam bound trains one by one. This would facilitate the passenger’s needs as they would not have to carry the burden of blankets and sheets with them while travelling in trains, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .