Eatala offers posting order to Covid victim’s wife

By | Published: 12:05 am

Hyderabad: Health Minister E Rajender on Saturday offered the Group 1 cadre posting order copy to Pavani, wife of Bhadradri Kothagudem district Deputy DMHO Dr Naresh, who had succumbed to Covid -19 last year. Pavani was posted as an Administrative Officer in the Director of Public Health office.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had personally directed the officials to offer the job to Pavani and appealed her to work hard and earn laurels. Pavani thanked the Chief Minister for considering her case on humanitarian grounds and offering a job. She was accompanied by her father, children and others, according to a press release.

