Hyderabad: Youngster held for harassing women on Instagram

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:52 PM, Sat - 2 July 22

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Cybercrime police on Saturday caught a youngster on charges of stalking and harassing a minor girl on Instagram.

The arrested person, M.Prudhvi (24), was working as a helper in a private firm in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. Police said Prudhvi created a fake Instagram account and sent follow requests to random girls, and when they accepted his request, he started chatting with them. He later threatened to share their private pictures and harassed them.

Based on a complaint from a victim, a case was booked and he was arrested.