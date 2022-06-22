Eco-friendly Ganesh: BC Welfare dept asks artisans to make 5 lakh clay idols

Published Date - 12:44 AM, Wed - 22 June 22

Of the 5 lakh clay idols in two sizes, HMDA to purchase 2 lakh idols while State Pollution Control Board will buy some.

Hyderabad: This Ganesh festival, artisans from the potter community will have their hands full with the BC Welfare department asking them to make five lakh clay Ganesh idols to promote the concept of eco-friendliness.

The department has already provided training to over 300 artisans to make clay Ganesha idols. These master trainers will in turn train other artisans in their villages.

Of the 5 lakh clay idols, which will be made in two sizes i.e., six and eight inches, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has in principle agreed to purchase 2 lakh idols and while the State Pollution Control Board too will buy some.

As several IT companies, MNCs and industries give Ganesh idols to their employees, the department plans to offer them to such companies on a cost basis.

“The target is to prepare 5 lakh clay Ganesh idols this festival and the Department has already provided training to over 300 artisans,” said BC Welfare department Principal Secretary B Venkatesham. The officials are planning revolving funds for the artisans since financial clearance from the purchaser’s end might take time.

Also, given the increasing demand for earthen cookware among people, the department has decided to establish a training centre at Kesavaraopeta to coach artisans in modern techniques of pottery. This centre will be for demonstration and production as well.

“There is a lake near Kesavaraopeta which will ensure enough water and soil for making earthenware,” an official said.

Apart from training artisans, the department is also providing financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh per person or the subsidy for purchasing the modern equipment for making earthenware.