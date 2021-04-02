Eco-tourism hub planned at SRSP backwaters in Nizamabad

Telangana Chief Conservator of Forest said backwaters attract wild animals and birds, and this was evident as the number of animals and birds have increased in Nizamabad and Nirmal districts.

Nizamabad: The Forest Department plans to develop an eco-tourism hub at Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) backwaters and also a community forest reserve in the area with the help of local people to protect wildlife and migratory birds, said Telangana Chief Conservator of Forest R Shobha.

On Friday, she inspected the SRSP backwaters along with other officials. Shobha said backwaters attract wild animals and birds, and this was evident as the number of animals and birds have increased in Nizamabad and Nirmal districts.

According to Shobha, one could spot hundreds of blackbuck herds in this area and migratory birds like flamingoes and painted storks, especially in the rainy season.

She also asked officials to charge for the services they provide to tourists and use that money to develop facilities like watch towers for photography lovers.

Nizamabad DFO Sunil Hiramat, FDO Bhavani Shankar, Forest Range Officer Ganesh, Deputy Range Officers Sudhakar and Narsing Rao were present.