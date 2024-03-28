ED cases aimed to prevent opposition leaders from poll campaigning: BRS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 March 2024, 06:02 PM

Hyderabad: BRS leader Manne Krishank alleged that the BJP is misusing the central agencies like Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file false cases against the opposition parties and prevent them from campaigning in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. He accused the BJP of attempting to divert attention from people’s issues as it could lead to their assured defeat.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday, Krishank said the ED filed different cases against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BRS MLC K Kavitha, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter and several other leaders and their family members from various political parties. He said either opposition leaders or their family members are being arrested or being summoned for questioning in different cases, only to keep them away from poll campaigning.

“These arrests ahead of the Lok Sabha elections are clearly politically motivated. They are aimed to prevent the opposition leaders from campaigning and questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his failures to address people’s issues. The BJP is resorting to these attention diversion tactics due to fear of defeat. If they are confident of winning 400 seats, why would they resort to such cheap politics,” he said. He pointed out that cases were either being withdrawn or shelved with regard to leaders who are joining the BJP, while others are being harassed for their fight against the BJP.