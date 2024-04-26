Ramesh Chennamaneni making efforts to transform Sircilla CESS into solar

Preliminary talks in this direction have already been held with Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwer Rao on March 27.

Hyderabad: In a major effort to stabilize the Cooperative Electric Supply Society (CESS) in Rajanna Sircilla district through transforming it into 100 percent solar, former BRS legislator and Advisor to State government Ramesh Chennamaneni held a series of talks within the purview of Indo-German Cooperation.

According to a statement issued, a Working Group with Ramesh Chennamaneni as Chairman and Dieter Kuenstling, Martin Schneider (German International Cooperation Agency) and Raghu Chaliganti met in Berlin on Friday and finalized the future course of action.

The long term objective of this initiative was to transform all the 2.98 lakh consumers of the CESS into producers of solar power, the release said, adding that this would enable CESS to become a solar hub and contribute towards its economic stabilization as well as improve the incomes of the consumers (by making them net sellers of power) apart from protecting the environment through clean energy consumption.

Meanwhile, the Working Group has decided to complete a feasibility report by June so that the German team visiting Hyderabad in August could start its deliberations with CESS, State government as well as public and private stakeholders.

Ramesh Chennamaneni opined that this initiative, supported by the society members, would yet bring a second revolutionary change since the founding of CESS 54 years back to electrify all the villages at a time with the support of Ford Foundation in 1969.