ED continues questioning Abhishek Banerjee in Bengal

Banerjee arrived at the ED office at 11.32 AM for questioning. ED officials so far have maintained on questioning Banerjee.

By IANS Published Date - 09:33 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Kolkata: Since last nine hours ED is questioning Trinamool Congress General Secretary and the party Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee at Salt Lake in northern outskirts of Kolkata office in multi-crore cash-for school job case in West Bengal.

Earlier, a special officer of ED also arrived in West Bengal to question Banerjee. ED on Tuesday gave a verbal assurance to Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh of not adopting any coercive action against Banerjee till the final judgement on his petition to expunge his name from the central agency probe in the school job case is delivered.

The final hearing in the matter is scheduled on September 19. The questioning was still going on when this report was filed.