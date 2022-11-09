ED, IT teams raid granite businesses, Minister Gangula’s residence in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Enforcement Directorate and IT officials are conducting raids in different places of Karimnagar town, including on the houses and offices of different granite business establishments. The residence of BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar too was being raided.

As the Minister’s residence was locked, officials are said to have engaged a professional lock opener to enter the house. Raids are also being conducted on the office of Swetha Granites in Mankammathota, owned by the Minister.

The raids are said to be in the wake of complaints lodged by BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and BJP leader Perala Sekhar with the Central government, alleging that several granite companies were avoiding payment of tax.

Based on the complaint, the Centre had also issued notices to nine granite units and imposed a fine of Rs.749 crore on the granite units.