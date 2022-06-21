ED questions Rahul Gandhi for 9 hours without lunch break on Day 5

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:38 PM, Tue - 21 June 22

File Photo

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) headquarters at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday after being questioned for about nine hours in connection with the National Herald issue. Sources said he has been given a dinner break.

Gandhi is expected to return to the ED office after dinner.

He was questioned for around 9 hours without a lunch break. It was his fifth day of being questioned.

Rahul Gandhi has so far been grilled for a total of about 49 hours.

He was reportedly questioned about a few transactions made by Kolkata-based Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd.

Sonia Gandhi, who is presently in hospital due to Covid related health issues, has also been summoned on June 23 in the same case.