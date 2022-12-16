ED serves notice to MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy, seeks his ‘biodata’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:46 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

Hyderabad: Tandur MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy who played crucial role in exposing the BJP’s attempts to poach BRS MLAs in Telangana, has been served notice to appear before the Enforcement Directorate officials at 10 am on December 19.

Confirming the ED notice, Rohit Reddy said he would appear before the ED and also verify the contents in the notice. He wondered why the Central agency served him the notice which did not specify the exact reason. “When there is any money laundering, any financial transaction is involved or when there is any crime or there is any subjected crime where my name is also there, then only the ED has to involve. In this notice, I don’t why ED has come into the picture (served the notice). They just asked my biodata in the notice,” he said.

The legislator asserted that he would not be intimidated by the notices, and was ready to appear before the authorities for any clarification. He denied allegations of his involvement in any narcotics-related cases and refuted rumours of receiving any notices from the Karnataka police in this regard.

Further, Rohit Reddy accused the BJP of targeting him as he had exposed them in the MLAs poaching case. Wondering how BJP State president Bandi Sanjay predicted that the ED would issue notices to him, Rohit Reddy sought an investigation into it by a judge. He dared BJP leaders BL Santosh and Tushar Vellapally to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing into the MLAs poaching case, if they had done nothing wrong.