Editorial: Bleeding Valley

It is ironic that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha claimed just a few days back that terrorism was taking its last breath in Jammu & Kashmir

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Representational Image

A wave of targeted killings in Kashmir comes as a grim reminder of the lurking terror threat in the Valley. The fallout of the Israel-Hamas war and the subsequent global outrage are being exploited by Pakistan to foment trouble in the strife-torn region. The killing of a head constable of the Jammu & Kashmir Police, the third targeted attack in the Valley in as many days, is a warning to the Indian security establishment to not let the guard down and be ever vigilant. Earlier, a migrant labourer from Uttar Pradesh was shot dead and a police Inspector was shot at while he was playing cricket, leaving him critically injured. It is ironic that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had claimed just a few days back that terrorism was taking its last breath and that the situation in the union Territory had improved significantly. The latest killings are a reminder of Pakistan’s continued policy of using terrorism as an instrument of state policy and fomenting trouble in the Valley. The ceasefire violations by Pakistan Rangers along the International Border in the Arnia sector cannot be seen in isolation. The changing geopolitics in the Middle East could also embolden the terror sponsors from across the border. India cannot afford to drop its guard. There is a need to keep a close watch on the situation and step up surveillance in view of the increase in infiltration attempts before snowfall blocks the routes.

Along with strengthening security and surveillance systems, the Centre must focus on delivering its promises on the economic front. Also, there should be no further delay in conducting the Assembly elections in J&K. Efforts should be made to consolidate on the gains made by the successful conduct of the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar in May. With the rise in the influx of tourists, several remote locations have been opened to the public. This should augur well for boosting the economic prospects of the region. It is time a strong message is sent to Islamabad through diplomatic channels that it must turn off the terror tap. There is no question of resumption of normal relations with Pakistan unless it dismantles its terror factories. While using every international forum to expose the dangerous games of Pakistan, India must take sincere and credible steps to address the concerns of Kashmiris and ensure genuine empowerment. The restoration of peace in J&K is a must to create a conducive atmosphere for the conduct of the long-delayed Assembly elections. As per the road map unveiled by the Centre in Parliament, the Assembly polls are likely to pave the way for the restoration of statehood — a longstanding demand by local residents and the political parties. Cracking down on terrorism and bridging the trust deficit are prerequisites for the restoration of normalcy.

Also Read Editorial: Surveillance Republic