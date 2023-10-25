Editorial: Death by breath

The steady deterioration in the air quality of several Indian cities calls for radical long-term steps to arrest the tide

Published Date - 11:30 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

The environmental misery is upon us, much of it is man-made. By now, there is a familiar air to the global reports on the state of air pollution. Year after year, ominous signals emanate from these surveys, bracketing Indian cities among the most polluted in the world, but it is again back to business as usual for the policymakers. The latest global report is quite alarming. India is now home to a majority of the world’s highly polluted cities. For the fifth consecutive year, New Delhi has earned the dubious distinction of being the worst polluted capital city in the world as per the World Air Quality Report prepared by IQAir, a Switzerland-based climate group that is also a technology partner of the United Nations Environmental Program (UNEP). The steady deterioration in the air quality of several Indian cities calls for radical long-term steps to arrest the tide. Recently, the national capital’s air quality index (AQI) rose to 346, the highest among 110 cities tracked worldwide. The deteriorating air quality reflects the failure of the current set of anti-pollution strategies. Though the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region is tasked with devising and executing plans to prevent and control air pollution in the region, the enforcement leaves a lot to be desired. Among the major factors that cause a deterioration in air quality in the NCR are stubble burning, diesel vehicles, construction work and coal-fired power plants.

What is more disturbing is that the country’s average PM2.5 (Particulate Matter of 2.5 micron diameter) levels have reached 58.1 microgram per cubic meter (µg/m3), the highest in the world and more than 10 times the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) air quality guidelines. None of the Indian cities met the prescribed WHO standard of 5 μg/m3. High pollution levels lead to a disastrous impact not just on public health but also on the country’s economy. Lung diseases caused by air pollution accounted for the highest share — 36.6% — in total economic losses, according to a study conducted by the interdisciplinary journal ‘Lancet Planetary Health.’ If corrective steps are not taken, the deteriorating pollution could impede India’s ambitious goal to become a $5-trillion economy by 2024. Diseases attributable to air pollution adversely affect economic growth through reduced productivity, decreased labour supply, rise in healthcare expenditures and lost welfare. The economic cost of the crisis to India is estimated at over $150 billion annually. The anti-pollution measures being implemented by the Centre and State governments are not enough to tackle the seriousness of the problem at hand. There is an urgent need to step up investments in state-specific air pollution control strategies to improve population health. In sharp contrast to India’s performance, China has done well in controlling air pollution in its cities over the years.

