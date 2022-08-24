Editorial: Death by pothole

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:30 AM, Wed - 24 August 22

What is more appalling about the preventable road accidents in India caused by potholes is that no one is held accountable for such tragedies. Even the conservative official figure puts the pothole death toll at 5,626 between 2018 and 2020. This is quite alarming for a country that aspires to compete with developed nations in terms of quality road infrastructure. With more than five lakh road accidents occurring every year, claiming nearly 1.5 lakh lives, the safety record of the Indian roads is pathetic. Terrible road conditions, ramshackle vehicles, dangerous mix of vehicular traffic, untrained drivers and utter disregard for traffic rules make driving on Indian roads a nightmarish experience. The laws governing transportation in the country are archaic and need a complete overhaul. The use of inferior quality material, along with unscientific road-laying techniques, leads to the creation of dangerous craters on the roads. Potholes also reveal criminal negligence, with government agencies playing the waiting game over whose job it is to repair them; neither is there an attempt to put warning signs in the absence of a quick-fix solution. The buck should ideally stop with the contractors and officials, whose negligence and poor quality standards are exposed, especially during monsoon. There is a uniform pattern in the award of road-building contracts. Every civic authority has a list of favoured contractors who always manage to get contracts by virtue of tender specifications framed suitably. Ensuring the use of standardised methodology and good quality material is necessary, along with regular maintenance and an effective accountability system.

Potholes on highway stretches can be more fatal, considering the faster movement of vehicles. Quality, and not quantity, should be central to the massive roadway expansion that is currently under way in the country. Frustrated over the apathy of municipal authorities in the face of growing fatal mishaps due to potholes, citizens have been approaching the courts for remedy. Recently, the Kerala high court directed district collectors to proactively avert these man-made disasters, particularly in their capacity as heads of the local disaster management authority. The Bombay high court will soon be constituting a special bench on the issue after authorities have failed to implement its earlier orders on repairing potholes in Maharashtra. Similarly, Karnataka HC has warned of contempt action against the Bengaluru municipal corporation for failure to address the problem. Often, the courts are forced to issue orders to the executive to become more responsive to the needs of road users. Contractors and civic agencies must be made accountable for faulty design and poor maintenance of roads leading to accidents. Vital to the road safety project is the successful launch of the planned online system and mobile application by the National Highways Authority of India that will enable road users to report any pothole or damaged portion.