Editorial: Fair share to women

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:15 AM, Wed - 29 June 22

Despite growth in the economy and the working-age population in India, the participation of women in the labour force has been declining. This is an alarming trend when seen against the backdrop of increasing crime against women and widespread gender discrimination. India has one of the lowest female participation rates in the workforce across the world, oscillating between 16% and 23% in the last few years. It is less than half the global average. According to the World Bank, women’s participation in India’s formal economy is among the lowest in the world. Here, the latest set of recommendations by NITI Aayog to boost female participation in the growing gig and platform economy is worthy of serious consideration. The apex public policy think tank has proposed fiscal incentives like tax breaks or startup grants for companies with about one-third of their workforce as women and people with disabilities. A survey conducted across urban centres in India has revealed that women are more likely to take up platform jobs after their education and marriage. Digital platform companies offer flexibility and choice of labour to all workers in general, and women in particular, a benefit missing in traditional employment. Similarly, persons with disabilities have a low labour force participation rate. Structural barriers like access to education and lack of skilling have hindered participation of these two demographic groups in the country’s labour force. There is a need for businesses to have a higher share of women managers and supervisors in the organisation to ensure that communication with workers does not perpetuate gender stereotypes.

The NITI Aayog report estimates that more than 7.5 million workers were engaged in the gig economy in 2020-21. This could grow to 23.5 million workers in the next eight years. At present, about 47% of the gig work is in medium-skilled jobs, about 22% in high skilled, and nearly 31% in low-skilled jobs. Platform workers are those whose work is based on online software apps or digital platforms while non-platform gig workers are generally casual wage workers, working part-time or full-time. While platform companies have created avenues of employment, it has often been marred by low wages, unequal gender participation, and a lack of possibility for upward mobility within an organisation. To encourage more women, platform companies must develop better infrastructure and work design, enhance skill development, asset ownership, access to digital skills and technology, undertake gender sensitisation and accessibility awareness programmes for workers and their families. Social security benefits must be extended to workers in a partnership mode. The NITI Aayog report has rightly recommended accelerating access to finance through products specifically designed for platform workers. And, venture capital funding, grants and loans from banks and other funding agencies should be provided to platform businesses of all sizes.