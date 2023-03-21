Editorial: From Tokyo with love

Countering China’s muscle-flexing is the biggest common challenge the two countries face

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:30 AM, Tue - 21 March 23

At a time when the global order is undergoing a massive churning, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the one hand and China’s hegemonic expansionism on the other, impacting the international security environment, the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to India assumes significance. The Indo-Japanese bilateral relationship is now at an inflection point with the emergence of the Indo-Pacific region as a key influencer of global developments. As Japan and India assumed the presidencies of the G7 and the G20 respectively this year, they are set to play a major role in addressing various challenges, ranging from climate crisis to food security, facing the region. Countering China’s muscle-flexing is the biggest common challenge for the two countries which are part of the Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue), along with the United States and Australia. The Quad serves as a critical forum not just for cooperation among democracies but also for ensuring an open, free and inclusive Indo-Pacific. India will certainly stand to benefit from such a formidable grouping of democracies. While Japan is wary of China’s territorial-military claim on the entire South China Sea, India is concerned over Beijing’s assertion on Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh in the Himalayas. During the brief visit, Kishida is expected to announce a new plan for an open and free Indo-Pacific and seek India’s support to check China’s growing influence across the region. In the wake of the Ukraine war, Japan is keen to strengthen national capabilities and also boost regional partnerships by offering economic, infrastructure and military assistance to smaller countries in the region.

As part of this strategy, Japan is eager to explore greater collaboration with India. Delhi was the venue where the Indo-Pacific vision was first mooted in 2007 by then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who rooted for the essential unity of the Indian and Pacific Oceans, and deeper cooperation between Asia’s democracies. The Indo-Japan relationship has a long history rooted in spiritual, cultural and civilisational ties. Buddhism has had a great impact on Japanese culture. Though the economic cooperation between the two countries has deepened in recent years, with Japan being the 12th largest trading partner with India, the full trade potential is yet to be tapped. India has been struggling to penetrate the Japanese market as a result of language barriers, high quality and service standards. The difficulties arise from differences in the business styles of the two countries, further aggravated by the extremely low exchange of people and information. Japan’s management style and application of technology in the larger socioeconomic context have a lot to offer not just to India but also to the whole world. The young and dynamic Indian demography offers a huge market for a maturing and shrinking Japanese population. India is in much need of Japan’s technology, expertise and investment in fields like infrastructure, energy and healthcare.