Editorial: Kabul outreach

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:15 AM, Wed - 8 June 22

India’s outreach in Afghanistan, the first since the Taliban captured power, carries immense significance and serves as a test for the country’s diplomatic skills. The Indian delegation’s visit to Kabul, led by joint secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs JP Singh, has demonstrated New Delhi’s eagerness to engage with the Taliban regime, which still awaits international recognition even over nine months after it took charge of the war-torn country. The Afghan foreign ministry has termed the visit a good beginning in ties between the two nations, even as India has tactfully shied away from calling it a step towards granting legitimacy to the new government. Nevertheless, India seems to have realised that the Taliban are not going anywhere and thus has initiated an outreach against the backdrop of the time-tested bonds that unite both countries. During the first diplomatic engagement, issues such as resumption of stalled infrastructure projects, activation of diplomatic ties and restarting the issue of visas for Afghan students and patients have been discussed. The Taliban’s reluctance to toe Pakistan’s line has provided a window of opportunity for India for diplomatic engagement with Kabul. Islamabad was keen to establish a dominating presence in Afghanistan after the militia seized control of Kabul in August last year and had even lobbied for recognition of the Taliban regime internationally. But things didn’t pan out as per the script of the Pakistani deep state. The Taliban rulers are pressing the Shehbaz Sharif government to reach a peace agreement with the outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan. The latter, notorious for carrying out cross-border attacks on Pakistani soil, has become more assertive after the Afghan Taliban came to power.

While India had been communicating with the Taliban leaders based in their political office at Doha, this is the first time a direct meeting is happening with the Taliban officials in Kabul. The friction and churning in the Afghan-Pakistan ties have spurred India to redouble efforts to help the regime tackle the growing economic and humanitarian crisis. India has invested around $3 billion in over 500 projects in Afghanistan following the US invasion of 2001. These projects, spread across various provinces, cover power, water supply, road connectivity, healthcare, education and agriculture sectors. India has extended liberal assistance to the Afghan people in the form of foodgrains, medicines and Covid-19 vaccines. New Delhi cannot afford to squander away the goodwill built over the past two decades. Reaching out to the Taliban reaffirms the country’s commitment to ensuring regional security and stability, even as the reported use of Afghan territory by Pakistan-based terror groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba has serious ramifications for India. A series of confidence-building measures can bolster India’s position as an important stakeholder in Afghanistan and force Pakistan to recalibrate its moves. India has historical and civilisational ties with the Afghan people.