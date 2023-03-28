Editorial: New milestone for ISRO

Published Date - 12:30 AM, Tue - 28 March 23

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has added another feather to its much-decorated cap. The successful launch of its heaviest rocket LVM3, carrying 36 internet satellites of UK-based OneWeb group company, has firmly established ISRO’s reputation as a dependable player in the commercial satellite market. With the latest feat, the total number of foreign satellites launched by India since 1999 has reached 422. For OneWeb, a joint venture between India’s Bharti Global and the UK government, the latest mission is the most significant milestone in history as it constitutes the first pivotal step forward in delivering global internet coverage including India. The satellites, now placed in orbit successfully, will enable broadband from space services for communities, governments and enterprises, besides for distribution partners. The 43.5-metre tall LVM3 rocket has a carrying capacity of 10 tonnes to the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and four tonnes to the Geo Transfer Orbit (GTO). The LVM3 had five consecutive successful missions, including the Chandrayaan-2 mission. It’s a three-stage rocket with the first stage fired with liquid fuel, the two straps on motors powered by solid fuel, the second by liquid fuel and the third is the cryogenic engine. This is the second rocket launch by ISRO this year. The first batch of 36 satellites was launched in October last year. OneWeb plans to launch services in India later this year, subject to regulatory approvals and has already acquired the GMPCS (global mobile personal communications by satellite services) permit from the Department of Telecommunications and the nod to set up an earth station.

The success of the commercial launch will position ISRO as a leading service provider for companies trying to launch their satellites. India has been focusing its efforts on increasing its share in the global commercial space market ever since the country decided to open up the space sector to private players in 2020. Despite being the world’s major space-faring nation, it has only 2% of the commercial market at present. The government plans to increase this share to 10% by 2030 through commercial launches by ISRO and launches offered by private companies like Skyroot and Agnikul, which are in the process of developing their own launch vehicles. Global experience has shown that the power of connectivity brings benefits to all, irrespective of their location. ISRO’s launch of internet satellites represents a major step towards bridging the digital divide. At present, half the world’s population does not have access to fast, reliable connectivity. OneWeb’s global constellation will play a pivotal role in realising this dream. The company intends to use 588 active satellites in its first-generation constellation to provide global connectivity at high speed and low latency. Keeping the commercial sector in mind, ISRO has also developed the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) meant to provide on-demand launch services commercially.