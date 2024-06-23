Editorial: No honour in honour killing

Despite the prevalence of honour killings, there is no national legislation that specifically addresses the matter

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 June 2024, 11:56 PM

The chilling honour killings of two women in Haryana recently were yet another grim reminder of how this pernicious practice continues to go unchecked in a society driven by caste hierarchy. In Sirsa, Saravjeet Kaur’s family initially tried to bluff that she had died of a heart attack. Later, her father and brother confessed to the police that they had strangled her over a relationship they disapproved of. In Kaithal, another woman, Komal Rani, was murdered by her 17-year-old brother as the family was opposed to her inter-caste marriage. It is a paradox that Haryana, a State renowned for its women sportspersons, particularly wrestlers, continues to be the hub for honour killings and faces ignominy over gender injustice and inequality. Ironically, it was in this State that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ programme in January 2015. This initiative was primarily aimed at improving the child-sex ratio and spurring women’s empowerment. A deeply entrenched patriarchal mindset is adversely impacting the lives of Haryana’s girls, especially in rural areas. Ultimately, all honour killings enforce a hierarchy of status and are often used to signal caste supremacy to other communities. Despite the continued prevalence of honour killings in many parts of the country, there is no national legislation that specifically addresses the matter. In 2012, the Law Commission of India had recommended a Bill for tackling the issue of honour killings but the matter was never taken up.

In the absence of a specific national law, the crimes related to honour now fall under the general penal provisions outlined in the IPC. Such a patchwork application of laws fails to address the primary, underlying motive for these killings — honour. Specific legislation addressing honour killings would tackle several issues that existing criminal laws cannot, including providing protection to a couple who wishes to marry outside their religion, caste or community. It is a matter of national shame that such a barbaric practice is still prevalent. There is no honour in honour killing. It is brutality in the guise of caste identity. No institution, family or individual has any right to interfere in a marriage between two consenting adults. The freedom to choose one’s partner is integral to the individual autonomy guaranteed under the Constitution. Unfortunately, in India, the crimes committed in the name of defending the honour of a caste or family have their roots in the abominable caste system. A culture that nurtures deeply entrenched social prejudices, feudal structures and patriarchal attitudes is responsible for extreme manifestations such as honour killings. Haryana’s ‘khap panchayats’ impose a regressive social order and often go scot-free because of the political patronage they enjoy. When Haryana’s girls have been winning laurels for the country in the international arena, the State cannot afford to let itself be dishonoured by people with a regressive attitude.