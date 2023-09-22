Editorial: Onus on Ottawa

It is time Canada, which has provided safe sanctuary to anti-India elements, introspected its approach towards terrorism

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

After setting the bilateral relations on an unprecedented collision course, the onus is now on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to share the evidence regarding his extraordinary allegation of India’s involvement in the murder of pro-Khalistan activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. By choosing to make such an irresponsible charge against a friendly country on the floor of parliament, without any trial or investigation, he has thrown a valued relationship into jeopardy. It is time Canada introspected its own approach towards terrorism: Over decades, it has provided safe sanctuary to anti-India elements openly calling for secession, taking out rallies glorifying the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, calling for balkanisation of India, putting up posters threatening to kill Indian diplomats and asking Hindus to leave Canada. It is everybody’s knowledge that there are warring factions within the extremist pro-Khalistan groups operating on Canadian soil and they are often engaged in mutual violent attacks. The killing of Nijjar, an active supporter of Khalistan Tiger Force, in Vancouver in June could have been one such possibility. The Canadian authorities could have shared the information and their concerns with their Indian counterparts through established channels and closed-door conversations instead of taking the public route and throwing the bilateral relations in disarray. Given the strong bond between the people of the two countries and a robust trade and business relationship, there is a need to end the present diplomatic standoff and restore mutual confidence.

The responsibility for rebuilding the relationship lies solely with the Trudeau administration. Also, Ottawa must go the extra mile to allay the fears of the Indian diaspora and crack down on troublemakers, be it Khalistani activists or gangsters. Recently, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a designated terrorist and the chief of the banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice, openly issued threats to Indo-Canadian Hindus, asking them to go back to India. For India, the real issue remains Ottawa’s consistent failure to act upon specific evidence about criminal activities being carried out by Canada-based organisations and individuals. Prominent Canadian political figures openly expressing sympathy for such extremist elements remains a matter of deep concern for India. It is clear that Trudeau is keen on pandering to pro-Khalistan elements in his country as part of vote bank politics. Trudeau, who is leading a minority government, has to depend on the New Democratic Party of Jagmeet Singh Jimmy Dhaliwal which has 25 MPs. NDP is widely believed to be the supporter of the cause of Sikhs and entertains radical elements like pro-Khalistani groups. The domestic political expediency has turned Trudeau soft towards pro-Khalistan groups. A politically weak Trudeau is bent on sacrificing Canada’s economic benefits at the altar of appeasement politics. He has erred in haste and will repent at leisure after what pollsters are predicting an imminent defeat in the coming elections.

