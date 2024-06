| Telangana Two Killed In Road Accident In Peddapalli

The incident occured when an RTC bus and autorickshaw trolley coming from opposite directions rammed into each other.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 June 2024, 10:15 AM

Peddapalli: Two persons were killed in a road accident near Mallapur of Dharmaram mandal on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when an RTC bus and auto rickshaw trolley coming from opposite directions rammed into each other.

Trolley driver Anwar(25) from Hyderabad and another person Afzal (55) from Godavarikhani died on the spot.

More details are awaited.