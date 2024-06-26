Hyderabad: OGH Junior doctors continue strike, while others suspend temporarily

The TJUDA unit of OGH has decided to continue with strike till the State government comes-up with a firm plan to construct the new OGH building within the existing hospital campus.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 June 2024, 10:14 AM

Hyderabad: While all the units of Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) have temporarily called-off their protests on Wednesday, the medicos at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) have decided to continue boycotting medical services including outpatient, elective surgeries and inpatient ward services.

Construction of a new OGH building was one of the crucial demands in the TJUDA strike notice. However, so far, the State government has not been able to propose concrete solutions for the old OGH building, which has been a sticky public health issue for the past 15-years.

Meanwhile, with the rest of the TJUDA units calling-off the strike temporarily, normal medical services have been revived at other teaching hospitals including Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday morning.